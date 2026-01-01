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Staff
Kelly Brabec
Operations Coordinator | Producer | KNBA 90.3 FM
Clifton Chadwick
National Underwriting Sales Director | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Loren Dixon
Director of Programming & Operations | KNBA 90.3 FM
Jill Fratis
Reporter/Anchor | KNBA 90.3FM
Cindy Hector
Administrative Manager | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Art Hughes
Executive Producer & Manager of National Programming | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Thea Lawton
Chief Development Officer | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Rhonda McBride
News Producer | KNBA 90.3FM
Seo McPolin
Digital Producer | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Nola Daves Moses
Program & Distribution Manager | Native Voice 1
Andi Murphy
Senior Producer | Native America Calling
Alena Naiden
Alaska Desk Reporter | KNBA 90.3FM
Bob Petersen
Network Manager | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Danny Preston
Morning Line Host | KNBA 90.3FM
Kayla Rearden
Chief of Staff | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Jaclyn Sallee
President and CEO | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Kenzie Sam
Development and Donor Relations Associate | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Charles Sather
Chief Operating Officer | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation
Shawn Spruce
Host | Native America Calling
Shappelle Thompson
Account Executive | Koahnic Broadcast Corporation | KNBA 90.3FM
Sol Traverso
Associate Producer | Native America Calling
Hosts
Kelly Brabec
Operations Coordinator | Producer | KNBA 90.3 FM
Loren Dixon
Director of Programming & Operations | KNBA 90.3 FM
Jill Fratis
Reporter/Anchor | KNBA 90.3FM
Rhonda McBride
News Producer | KNBA 90.3FM
Andi Murphy
Senior Producer | Native America Calling
Danny Preston
Morning Line Host | KNBA 90.3FM
Shawn Spruce
Host | Native America Calling
Volunteers
Prince Albert
Volunteer Host | The Reggae Mixx
Cousin Ash
Volunteer Host | Friday Nite Mix
Nancy Crowden
Volunteer Host | The Truck Stop
Erika Davidson
Volunteer Host | Friday Nite Mix
Lusiana “Lucy” Tuga Hansen
Volunteer Host | Pasefika Voice of Alaska
Steve Heimel
Volunteer Host | The Truck Stop
John Jackson
Volunteer Host | Deeper Cuts & Community Advisory Board Member
Ivan Moore
Volunteer Host | The Wilderness Playlist
Josiah Pike
Volunteer DJ | Saturdays
Ronald Posala
Volunteer Host | Island Sunday
Dave Powers
Volunteer Host | Dead or Alive
Miles Pruner
Volunteer Host | Dead or Alive
Ron
Volunteer Host | Jazz Vibes
Wigi Tozzi
Volunteer Host & DJ | Wigi's Playlist
Reggie Ward
Volunteer Host | Friday Nite Mix
Community Advisory Board
Amanda Andraschko
Community Advisory Board Member
Diamond Dar
Community Advisory Board Member
John Jackson
Volunteer Host | Deeper Cuts & Community Advisory Board Member
Tungwenuk (Gregory Nothstine)
Community Advisory Board
Eric Smith
Community Advisory Board Member
Haliehana Stepetin
Community Advisory Board Member