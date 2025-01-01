Kelly Brabec

Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils.

Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, in conjunction with the University of Westminster in London, England, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host, and relished in the beauty and resilience of the Alaska Native culture. Kelly also has experience in youth corrections, volunteer coordination, and yoga instruction. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.