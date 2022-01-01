Shawn Spruce, who hails from the Pueblo of Laguna, has served as host of Koahnic's flagship daily talk program Native America Calling since 2021. He is naturally curious and engaging conversationalist with strong connections with Native communities all over the country.

He was a frequent guest for many years on Native America Calling and made an impression as someone who could connect with audiences on a variety of issues.

Coming from a financial education and economic development background, Shawn has developed broad professional relationships and a breadth of knowledge that inform his ability to host the only national radio call-in show devoted to Native issues.