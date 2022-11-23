-
After loss of pressure in the water lines, crew members scramble to find the cause.
-
Lingít storyteller Bob Sam conducts an Indian boarding school healing ceremony in Anchorage, Alaska, in the fall of 2022. The ceremony was held at the First Alaskans Institute's Elders and Youth Conference at the Dena'ina Center.
-
If you take a close look, kelp can be found all over the place… from your pantry to your shower shelves: It’s in beer, vitamins, salad dressings, toothpaste, even shampoos. Seaweed is gaining popularity across the globe, and with it, so is kelp farming. Alaska’s nascent kelp industry is following suit. The first commercial farm in the state was established in 2016, and more are popping up every year.
-
The warmest days of the year are in the rearview mirror. But don’t be fooled by the falling leaves — there is still plenty of wild harvesting to be done on the Kenai Peninsula and beyond this autumn
-
Half of the first language speakers of Kodiak Alutiiq died between 2020 and 2022. But that’s not stopping new speakers from learning the language and passing along a distinct culture and worldview to the next generations.
-
Community members in the small town of Whale Pass on northern Prince of Wales Island are fighting against the state’s plan to clear-cut nearly 300 acres of old-growth timber — including some within city limits. They’re concerned the clear cuts could hurt the town’s tourism industry and make landslides more likely, and time is running out to stop the timber sale.
-
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy last Thursday announced a Disaster Emergency for Skagway after a recent visit by state officials. Skagway’s Mayor had previously declared a similar Disaster Emergency after rockslides caused a temporary shut down of its busiest cruise ship dock earlier this summer. A portion of the dock reopened, but estimates say nearly 125,000 cruise passengers had to skip the port
-
The storm that slammed into western Alaska last weekend was the result of several factors all converging to make it so destructive. Ocean temperatures continue to creep upward, and similar, huge, devastating storms hitting Alaska could become more likely.
-
The community of Nikiski can now form its own advisory planning commission — which will be the largest in the Kenai Peninsula Borough by more than three million acres.
-
The historic storm that slammed into Alaska’s west coast last weekend was a dramatic blow to food security in Chevak, where people are reeling after the storm destroyed boats, gear and many of the tools they use to hunt and fish for their main sources of food.
-
Volunteers on the Kenai Peninsula are taking stock of the area’s streams in an effort to protect the salmon and other fish that might live there.
-
It’s not an uncommon story for cultural artifacts, or tribal property to go missing or fall into the wrong hands. A less common story? For those objects to be returned. In Sitka this July , a Kik.sadi clan house was repatriated after nearly 20 years in the possession of another clan. Its new legal owner, Jerrick Hope-Lang, hopes the historic exchange will spur a greater conversation about repatriation.