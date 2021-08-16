Top Stories
Today's stories: Sen.Dan Sullivan concedes. State ends DOJ voter-data sharing. AG pick Jim Torgerson draws bipartisan praise. Nuiqsut fatal fire blamed on heater hazard. Board of Game rejects Ambler Road hunting closure, 6-1.
Arts, Culture, Community
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Studio Q & A: Major Jessyca Carr & Simon Wood
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On Tuesday November 10, 2026, the KNBA Afternoon Show shared live music from Michael Kirkpatrick.
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Studio Q&A: Michelle LeBeau & Amy Craker | APF
KNBA News
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Avalanche experts say the computer model needs ground-truthing, but could be valuable for understanding how climate change affects the hazard in the future.
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Some parts of the city saw 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service
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Just over 70% of registered voters in the small community voted, according to unofficial election results posted late last week.
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The Ketchikan Indian Community's first-ever Rock Your Mocs Indigenous fashion show brought together creators of different cultural backgrounds.
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With almost all votes counted, Mary Peltola has reached the 50 percent threshold necessary to win her U.S. Senate seat.