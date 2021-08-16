Napakiak is at the top of the state’s list for a new school building. That’s as of Dec. 21, 2021, when the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development released its Capital Improvement Project Grant Priority List for Fiscal Year 2023, a list of which communities are most in need of a new school. Napakiak was fourth on that list a year ago, but Napakiak’s existing school is within 64 feet of an eroding riverbank.
“Being able to play at home is important not only for our team, but for our families. At home games brings excitement and pride, which carries throughout the school and community,” said Bryn Garrison, a player on the Bethel girls’ basketball team.
There are more Indigenous people living in Alaska than anywhere else in the United States. But Alaska Native students are vastly underrepresented on college campuses. And when it comes to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — fields that are especially dominated by white men — Alaska Native students face even greater barriers to entry. Dr. Michele Yatchmeneff wants to change that.
A massive volcanic eruption near the Kingdom of Tonga sent people nearby scrambling for higher ground and prompted warnings of tsunamis throughout the Pacific. While the physical impact in Alaska has been relatively minor, Alaskans with ties to Polynesian island communities say the emotional impact of waiting for news of friends, family and loved ones is heavy.
The airline said it didn’t have enough passengers booking its three scheduled Anchorage flights each week. Alask Airlines will continue to operate daily flights to Anchorage.
A measure to formally recognize Tribes in Alaska was taken up by the state Senate (January 18) and referred to Senate Affairs Committee. The measure HB 123 would only recognize the 229 Tribes already recognized by the federal government.
