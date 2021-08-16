© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNBA Music Playlists
Napakiak AK Sept 22 2021
Gabby Hiestand Salgando
/
KYUK - Yukon Kuskokwim Delta
News
State makes Napakiak first priority for school construction projects
Greg Kim (KYUK-Yukon Delta)
,
Napakiak is at the top of the state’s list for a new school building. That’s as of Dec. 21, 2021, when the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development released its Capital Improvement Project Grant Priority List for Fiscal Year 2023, a list of which communities are most in need of a new school. Napakiak was fourth on that list a year ago, but Napakiak’s existing school is within 64 feet of an eroding riverbank.
Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition 2022-01-10_at_6.46.02_PM.png
Photo courtesy Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition
/
News
Change of leadership at the Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition
Jenna Kunze (Native News Online)
,
Dave-Galanin_Diptych.jpg
Greta Mart
/
KCAW
News
Renowned engraver and blues musician remembered as a teacher with a deep legacy
Robert Woolsey (KCAW-Sitka)
,
knba_button_image.jpeg
KNBA News: The Podcast
Join award-winning journalist and broadcaster Tripp J Crouse (Ojibwe) on each episode of KNBA News to hear the important stories and news from around the…
KNBA News
Load More
kohnic_winter_ads_dance_2.png
PickClickGiveLOGO-stacked.jpg
You Can Pick.Click.Give for KNBA in 2022!
koahnic_ads_300x250_v2_1_.png
Alaska Safe Travels
Learn More
KNBA MemberCard Benefits
See Participating Businesses Here
knba_news_button.png
KNBA Program Schedule Review
In 2022 we're freshening up the program schedule!
Share Your Feedback!
credit_card.png
donate_your_car.jpeg