Friday Nite Mix | Fridays 10pm – 2am

The Legendary Friday Nite Mix is Anchorage's ultimate late-night radio block for authentic hip hop, classic rap, smooth R&B, and high-energy dance tracks. Hosted by DJs Erika Davidson, Cousin Ash, and Reggie Ward, the mix takes over the airwaves every Friday starting at 10:00 PM. It’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend, spinning everything from underground beats to rising artists, putting the 907 on the map.