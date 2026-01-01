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Erika Davidson

Volunteer Host | Friday Nite Mix

Friday Nite Mix | Fridays 10pm – 2am

The Legendary Friday Nite Mix is Anchorage's ultimate late-night radio block for authentic hip hop, classic rap, smooth R&B, and high-energy dance tracks. Hosted by DJs Erika Davidson, Cousin Ash, and Reggie Ward, the mix takes over the airwaves every Friday starting at 10:00 PM. It’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend, spinning everything from underground beats to rising artists, putting the 907 on the map.

Meet The Voice:
First Concert: I can't remember!
First Album: Loc-ed After Dark - Tone Loc
Dream Interview: Tupac & Kehlani