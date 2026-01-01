What would you listen to if you were stranded in the Alaskan wilderness, with nothing but a bus for shelter and a working stereo? This unique program is built around the concept of survival, resilience, and the power of music. Imagine being stuck deep in Alaska’s vast wilderness. The nights are long, the silence is heavy, but somehow, the stereo still works. You can only bring five songs. Which ones would you choose, and why?

Join Ivan Moore as he sits down with an Alaskan guest who shares the five songs they would bring to make solitude a little more bearable.

The Wilderness Playlist |Thursdays at 9pm