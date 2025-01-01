Kenzie Sam is Koyukon Athabascan with family from Huslia, Alaska and Colorado. She graduated from UAA with an Associate’s Degree in Alaska Native Studies and is working towards a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. Kenzie is Koahnic Broadcast Corporation's Development and Donor Relations Intern, where she spends her time writing up reports, proposals, and letters. When not at work, she spends her time learning new crafts, perfecting old crafts, and gaming all while spending time with loved ones.