Koahnic Corporation (KBC) is a nonprofit, Alaska Native governed and operated media center located in Anchorage, Alaska. "Koahnic" is an Athabascan word in the Ahtna dialect meaning "live air".

The mission of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is to be the leader in bringing Native voices to Alaska and the nation.

KBC pursues its mission through operation of three projects:

National Programming: a selection of radio programming produced from a Native perspective that is available for broadcast by public and tribal radio stations across the country. KBC's national program productions include National Native News, Native America Calling and Earthsongs.

KNBA 90.3 fm: the first Native radio station located in an urban market, KNBA has been on-air in Anchorage, Alaska since 1996. The programming of KNBA is designed to attract a broad listenership in south-central Alaska, with special attention given to Alaska Natives and other ethnic minorities. The programming includes a popular music format, which is both responsive to the tastes and desires of the Alaska Native population and appealing to the general population. High quality Local News & Public Affairs programming is included to inform, engage, and educate the community for a positive affect on the lives of Alaska’s largest Native village, while minimizing racism through the public discussion of issues and events which will enlighten the entire community.

Native Voice One: Koahnic has operated the NV1 (Native Voice One) service since July 2006. NV1, the Native American radio service, broadcasts the Native voice by distributing programs to more than 400 public radio stations and repeaters nationwide, and via internet radio at nv1.org. The NV1 service is for everyone interested in Native American news, culture, music, events, and life. NV1 educates, advocates, and celebrates Native American life and culture by providing a program service from a Native point of view. NV1 is the nation's primary distributor of Native-oriented radio programs produced by Native stations and producers. Through its online service, NV1 enables listeners to learn about reservation and village life.