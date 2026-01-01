Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 40 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program.

Danny is a two-time National Broadcasters Association finalist for the Small Market Personality of the Year Marconi award, and is also a past recipient of Broadcast Employee of the Year honors from the Alaska Broadcasters Association.

Danny holds a Master’s degree in Sociology from New Mexico State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Catch Danny on KNBA weekdays from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM AKST.

