Volunteer produced show 'Dead or Alive' shared the studio with out of town guests, The Shakedown String Band!
On December 17, 2024, the monthly Parlor in the Round brought Matt the Electrician to Alaska and a visit to the KNBA Studios!
On August 9, 2024 the Anchorage trio, The Pipeline Vocal Project, visited KNBA to share stories of their summer tours and introduced us to the newest member!
Americana folk-rockers Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels embark on their inaugural visit to Alaska for performances at 49th Street Brewing and the Creekbend. Sam breaks out an acoustic guitar to share solo renditions of three songs from the new album, "Me and My Religion." In between, he talks mountains, songwriting, the importance of positivity, and more.
Thursday May 23rd Ken Waldman visited the Afternoon Music show and chatted about his new book, NOW ENTERING ALASKA TIME. It offers a glimpse of an Alaska you won't find anywhere else. Those who have lived here will recognize these characters and want to experience this world for themselves. Waldman's debut novel lingers in your mind like a good folk song and he brought his fiddle to the conversation!
April 19, 2024 Shaun Pacarro of the local band H-3 joined us Live In-Studio to chat about the band the Light at Night Festival on June 29th.
On March 6, 2024 your Reggae Mix host Mr. Prince and Loren Dixon spoke with Mike Love who will be here for the Light at Night Music festival on June 29, 2024.
On February 28, 2024 Loren Dixon and Mr. Prince had a chat with 2023 American Idol winner Iam Tongi who will be at the Matanuska Brewing Company's Light at Night music festival on June 29, 2024.
On April 5, 2024 members of the Anchorage band Wiley Post joined Local Spotlight host Loren Dixon live in-studio to share their newest single "Sundays".
Emily Anderson joined Afternoon Host Loren Dixon live in-studio sharing songs and conversation about her new music and what it's like to be a part of the Parlor in the Round.
Juno-nominated folk/jazz vocalist sings songs from her new album, Imposter Syndrome, and talks about her first Alaska tour, including tomorrow's show at the Discovery Theatre, presented by the Anchorage Concert Association.
On Friday February 16th, Seattle artist Tomo Nakayama stopped by KNBA to share his story and a few live, acoustic tunes.