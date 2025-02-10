© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Live In-Studio

Live In-Studio

Local artists and Touring bands join us Live On-Air at KNBA

  • Poster by Birdsong Creative Arts
    Live In-Studio: January 21, 2025
    Volunteer produced show 'Dead or Alive' shared the studio with out of town guests, The Shakedown String Band!
  • Matt the Electrician
    Matt Sever
    Live In-Studio: Matt the Electrician
    On December 17, 2024, the monthly Parlor in the Round brought Matt the Electrician to Alaska and a visit to the KNBA Studios!
