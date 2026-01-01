Sol Traverso (Athabascan descent, Puerto Rican) started interning with Native America Calling in 2017 while he was studying Journalism and Communications at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 2021, he was awarded a Local News Fund Fellowship with The Taos News, a weekly newspaper in Taos, New Mexico. There he reported on a variety of different topics from climate change to ranchers. Post-fellowship, he enthusiastically joined Native America Calling. He remains driven to amplify Native perspectives through broad storytelling.