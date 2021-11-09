© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNBA News
Daily
Hosted by Rhonda McBride

The news and views from KNBA 90.3 FM in Anchorage, Alaska

Episodes
  • KNBA Newscast: Friday, October 2, 2026
    Today’s Stories: South Korean leaders dispute President Trump’s Alaska gas pipeline claim. USS Ted Stevens commissioned tomorrow in Seward. Lead found in Kotzebue water. Another Cook Inlet beluga dies. And Juneau singer Annie Bartholomew competes in Pan-Arctic Vision.
  • Kennedy Center on the east bank of the Potomac River in Washington D.C.
    KNBA NEWSCAST: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
    Today's stories: Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s bill requiring congressional approval for presidential memorials stalls in the Interior Committee. New veterans memorial at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Pay gap for men and women persists in Juneau but smaller than elsewhere. Plus, Fat Bear Week crowns new chunky champ.
  • Victoria Johnson teaches children at Juneau Montessori School about the history of Orange Shirt Day, incorporating the Lingít language, on September 30, 2022.
    KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, September 29, 2026
    Today's stories: The meaning of Orange Shirt Day. Four years after Typhoon Merbok, Western Alaska is still recovering. State Troopers investigate Elim woman’s death. Anchorage breaks ground on new senior housing. Petersburg weighs how to regulate data centers.
  • Victoria Johnson teaches children at Juneau Montessori School about the history of Orange Shirt Day, incorporating the Lingít language, on September 30, 2022.
    KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, September 29, 2026
    Today's stories: The meaning of Orange Shirt Day. Four years after Typhoon Merbok, Western Alaska is still recovering. State Troopers investigate Elim woman’s death. Anchorage breaks ground on new senior housing. Petersburg weighs how to regulate data centers.
  • Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Dan Sullivan are vying for his U.S. Senate seat.
    KNBA Newscast: Thursday, September 24, 2026
    The New York Times airs allegations from former Mary Peltola staffers. Tlingit and Haida's annual gathering. How researchers are using Indigenous knowledge to better understand the Arctic Ocean. Also stories about weather-related impacts, from the Holy Cross post office closure to an Alaska Peninsula storm to South Anchorage bears.
  • Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend office in Juneau.
    KNBA NEWSCAST: Monday, September 21, 2026
    Today’s news: PFD checks roll out soon. Chugach Electric launches new rate. Crowded classrooms take their toll on Anchorage schools. Mat-Su schools push ahead with program that allows staff to carry concealed firearms. Plus a mini bear fair in Petersburg.
  • A poster in Juneau’s Dimond Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, advises anti-flu measures.
    KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, September 23, 2026
    Today’s stories: Two troubling Alaska health trends – flu-related deaths are up and the elder suicide rate is on the rise. Ketchikan’s assembly apologizes to the tribe for racist remarks. Juneau weighs a borough tax to prevent damage from glacial flooding outbursts.
  • A poster in Juneau’s Dimond Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, advises anti-flu measures.
    KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, September 23, 2026
    Today’s stories: Two troubling Alaska health trends – flu-related deaths are up and the elder suicide rate is on the rise. Ketchikan’s assembly apologizes to the tribe for racist remarks. Juneau weighs a borough tax to prevent damage from glacial flooding outbursts.
  • Anchorage police process the scene of a police shooting on Sep. 14, 2026. The shooting happened the night before in the 1900 Block of East 37th Avenue.
    KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
    Today's stories: An officer-involved shooting in midtown raises concerns about Anchorage crime. Amid racism complaints, the Ketchikan Tribe calls on a planning commissioner to resign. Two SE Alaska women recognized for helping youth get engaged in federal subsistence management. Plus, Juneau has a moose on the loose!
  • Anchorage police process the scene of a police shooting on Sep. 14, 2026. The shooting happened the night before in the 1900 Block of East 37th Avenue.
    KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
    Today's stories: An officer-involved shooting in midtown raises concerns about Anchorage crime. Amid racism complaints, the Ketchikan Tribe calls on a planning commissioner to resign. Two SE Alaska women recognized for helping youth get engaged in federal subsistence management. Plus, Juneau has a moose on the loose!