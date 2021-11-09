KNBA News
Daily
The news and views from KNBA 90.3 FM in Anchorage, Alaska
Episodes
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Today’s Stories: South Korean leaders dispute President Trump’s Alaska gas pipeline claim. USS Ted Stevens commissioned tomorrow in Seward. Lead found in Kotzebue water. Another Cook Inlet beluga dies. And Juneau singer Annie Bartholomew competes in Pan-Arctic Vision.
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Today's stories: Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s bill requiring congressional approval for presidential memorials stalls in the Interior Committee. New veterans memorial at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Pay gap for men and women persists in Juneau but smaller than elsewhere. Plus, Fat Bear Week crowns new chunky champ.
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Today's stories: The meaning of Orange Shirt Day. Four years after Typhoon Merbok, Western Alaska is still recovering. State Troopers investigate Elim woman’s death. Anchorage breaks ground on new senior housing. Petersburg weighs how to regulate data centers.
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Today's stories: The meaning of Orange Shirt Day. Four years after Typhoon Merbok, Western Alaska is still recovering. State Troopers investigate Elim woman’s death. Anchorage breaks ground on new senior housing. Petersburg weighs how to regulate data centers.
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The New York Times airs allegations from former Mary Peltola staffers. Tlingit and Haida's annual gathering. How researchers are using Indigenous knowledge to better understand the Arctic Ocean. Also stories about weather-related impacts, from the Holy Cross post office closure to an Alaska Peninsula storm to South Anchorage bears.
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Today’s news: PFD checks roll out soon. Chugach Electric launches new rate. Crowded classrooms take their toll on Anchorage schools. Mat-Su schools push ahead with program that allows staff to carry concealed firearms. Plus a mini bear fair in Petersburg.
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Today’s stories: Two troubling Alaska health trends – flu-related deaths are up and the elder suicide rate is on the rise. Ketchikan’s assembly apologizes to the tribe for racist remarks. Juneau weighs a borough tax to prevent damage from glacial flooding outbursts.
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Today’s stories: Two troubling Alaska health trends – flu-related deaths are up and the elder suicide rate is on the rise. Ketchikan’s assembly apologizes to the tribe for racist remarks. Juneau weighs a borough tax to prevent damage from glacial flooding outbursts.
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Today's stories: An officer-involved shooting in midtown raises concerns about Anchorage crime. Amid racism complaints, the Ketchikan Tribe calls on a planning commissioner to resign. Two SE Alaska women recognized for helping youth get engaged in federal subsistence management. Plus, Juneau has a moose on the loose!
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Today's stories: An officer-involved shooting in midtown raises concerns about Anchorage crime. Amid racism complaints, the Ketchikan Tribe calls on a planning commissioner to resign. Two SE Alaska women recognized for helping youth get engaged in federal subsistence management. Plus, Juneau has a moose on the loose!