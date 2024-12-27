Live In-Studio: Matt the Electrician

Matt the Electrician is the stage name of Matt Sever, a singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas. Sever has released a total of 12 albums through 2017 and his work has been used in advertising, film and American radio and television programs. On December 17th Matt stopped by to visit with KNBA and share stories from his newest album 'The Ocean Knocked Me Down'. This is Matt's second time participating with local The Parlor in the Round show!