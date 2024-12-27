© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Live In-Studio: Matt the Electrician

KNBA
Published December 27, 2024 at 11:47 AM AKST
Matt the Electrician
Matt Sever
Matt the Electrician

On December 17, 2024, the monthly Parlor in the Round brought Matt the Electrician to Alaska and a visit to the KNBA Studios!

Matt the Electrician is the stage name of Matt Sever, a singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas. Sever has released a total of 12 albums through 2017 and his work has been used in advertising, film and American radio and television programs. On December 17th Matt stopped by to visit with KNBA and share stories from his newest album 'The Ocean Knocked Me Down'. This is Matt's second time participating with local The Parlor in the Round show!
Live In-Studio