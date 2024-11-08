© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Live In-Studio: Grace C Elliot

KNBA | By Loren Dixon
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:19 PM AKST
On November 1, 2024Anchorage artist Grace C Elliot joined us live in-studio to share her music and talk about preparing for Parlor in the Round.

Grace C. Elliot is a singer, songwriter & producer from Anchorage. Her music has been described as "orchestrally-minded dream-pop & blues" Her 2020 debut album was made while spending time in Las Vegas, Nevada with her co-producer Tim Sorbs. That debut album got her featured in NPR's Tiny Desk competition and on Spotify's Fresh Finds playlist.

Since then she has found her way back to the 49th State, where she continues to create music with her magical forest friends and her doggos.

Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 30 years. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, and KMXS. His passion for Music and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format for KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be on a long road trip or you’ll find him hanging out at his log cabin in the quiet, but bear filled hillside valley of his hometown Anchorage.
