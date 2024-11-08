Live In-Studio: Grace C Elliot

Grace C. Elliot is a singer, songwriter & producer from Anchorage. Her music has been described as "orchestrally-minded dream-pop & blues" Her 2020 debut album was made while spending time in Las Vegas, Nevada with her co-producer Tim Sorbs. That debut album got her featured in NPR's Tiny Desk competition and on Spotify's Fresh Finds playlist.

Since then she has found her way back to the 49th State, where she continues to create music with her magical forest friends and her doggos.