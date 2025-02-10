Live In-Studio: January 21, 2025

Dead or Alive, Alaska's premier radio show featuring live music from The Grateful Dead, Phish, Widespread Panic, Hot Tuna, and many others. Kick up your week by tuning in to KNBA 90.3 FM Every Tuesday from 8:00pm - 10:00pm for a jammin' 2 hours of soul spinning, mind expanding, joy inducing live music. Our show is young and growing so we welcome your input! If you like what your hear, have any requests, or even just happy thoughts, call us! 907-279-5622.