Live In-Studio: Casey Smith Project March 21, 2025

Fairbanks artist Casey Smith came down to Anchorage for an album release concert held at the Beat Tooth Theater. Casey was kind enough to stop by KNBA before the sound-check to share some live music and tell us more about his 3rd, and newest album "Just Like You Wanted It". The opening track, 'Hold On', is a great primer for the lush sounds that envelop the whole album. For our Live In-Studio session, Casey played a couple acoustic versions of new songs and we ended with the album version of 'Hold On'. Our conversation also touched on the album's retro, yet at the same time, contemporary artwork and how it shares the vibes of the music within. Casey Smith project also represented Alaska along with Sundog and Air Jazz at Iceland Airwaves in November of 2024.