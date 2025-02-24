Live In-Studio: Debbie Miller

Seattle songwriter Debbie Miller made her first trip to Alaska and was a part of the February Parlor in the Round. Her music is like a book of short stories. You might find yourself laughing, then crying, then laughing again - sometimes all in the same song. Miller's latest EP is titled "Heron" and was released in 2023. She also has a brand new single, "Grand Canyon". KNBA Afternoon drivetime host Loren Dixon spoke with Debbie about her connection to Alaska and the trajectory of getting here, her songwriting approach, and the challenges of playing The Parlor in the Round.

From the artist bio at thedebbiemiller.com...

Miller, who recently performed with Dave Matthews, has played prominent Northwest festivals like Timbrrr! and Upstream. She has also opened for the world famous von Trapp family, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky, and Kris Delmhorst.

Miller has made television appearances on the acclaimed “Band in Seattle” as well as PBS’s “The Great American Read” which highlighted her song, “Queen of Hearts.” Miller’s songs have also appeared on WNYC’s Freakonomics, TED-ED, and the New Yorker Radio Hour. But her dream is to write a Broadway musical, which she absolutely-freaking-will one day.