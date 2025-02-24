© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Live In-Studio: Debbie Miller

KNBA | By Loren Dixon
Published February 24, 2025 at 1:58 PM AKST
Debbie Miller
Photo by TJ Berkowitz
Debbie Miller

On February 21, 2025 Parlor in the Round artist Debbie Miller joined us Live on KNBA!

Seattle songwriter Debbie Miller made her first trip to Alaska and was a part of the February Parlor in the Round. Her music is like a book of short stories. You might find yourself laughing, then crying, then laughing again - sometimes all in the same song. Miller's latest EP is titled "Heron" and was released in 2023. She also has a brand new single, "Grand Canyon". KNBA Afternoon drivetime host Loren Dixon spoke with Debbie about her connection to Alaska and the trajectory of getting here, her songwriting approach, and the challenges of playing The Parlor in the Round.

From the artist bio at thedebbiemiller.com...

Miller, who recently performed with Dave Matthews, has played prominent Northwest festivals like Timbrrr! and Upstream. She has also opened for the world famous von Trapp family, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky, and Kris Delmhorst.

Miller has made television appearances on the acclaimed “Band in Seattle” as well as PBS’s “The Great American Read” which highlighted her song, “Queen of Hearts.” Miller’s songs have also appeared on WNYC’s Freakonomics, TED-ED, and the New Yorker Radio Hour. But her dream is to write a Broadway musical, which she absolutely-freaking-will one day.
Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 30 years. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, and KMXS. His passion for Music and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format for KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be on a long road trip or you’ll find him hanging out at his log cabin in the quiet, but bear filled hillside valley of his hometown Anchorage.
