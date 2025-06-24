Live In-Studio: Jerry Wessling

Jerry Wessling has been a part of the Alaska music scene for over 20 years making his first appearance on KNBA in 2006 as a young 12 year old guitar slinger! His high energy Alaskan Country/Rock gigs have been a staple in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough making him a core veteran of Mat-Su music. Jerry shared with us a bit of his journey, his local inspirations, and how music has even taken him to Japan! His first album, "The Shape I'm In" is now available on all platforms.

Jerry Wessling Live In-Studio at KNBA