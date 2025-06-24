Live In-Studio: Jerry Wessling
Jerry Wessling has been a part of the Alaska music scene for over 20 years making his first appearance on KNBA in 2006 as a young 12 year old guitar slinger! His high energy Alaskan Country/Rock gigs have been a staple in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough making him a core veteran of Mat-Su music. Jerry shared with us a bit of his journey, his local inspirations, and how music has even taken him to Japan! His first album, "The Shape I'm In" is now available on all platforms.