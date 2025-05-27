Live In-Studio: Ashtyn Barbaree and Chris Murphy

Ashtyn Barbaree and Chris Murphy met up at the KNBA Studios on Thursday May 22nd to talk about their upcoming show at the Musk Ox Farm!

"Ashtyn Barbaree is an internationally touring Americana singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Fayetteville, Arkansas, noted for her distinctive style of ethereal vocals and melodies, heartfelt songwriting, and passionate performances. Barbaree’s dedication to creating authentic, emotionally resonant music continues to push boundaries and enchant audiences."

"Murphy grew up in an Irish-Italian family near New York City, surrounded by the disparate sounds of his neighbors’ traditional music: Italian mandolin songs, pulsing Latin rhythms, and bracing Irish rounds. Eventually falling under the spell of late, great multi-instrumentalist David Lindley (Jackson Browne, Ry Cooder, Bob Dylan) Murphy went on to explore Turkish and Indian music at Bard College, and studied composition at Boston’s prestigious New England Conservatory of Music.