Live In-Studio: Ashtyn Barbaree and Chris Murphy

KNBA | By Loren Dixon
Published May 22, 2025 at 2:14 PM AKDT
Chris Murphy and Ashtyn Barbaree
Kelly Brabec
Chris Murphy and Ashtyn Barbaree

Ashtyn Barbaree and Chris Murphy met up at the KNBA Studios on Thursday May 22nd to talk about their upcoming show at the Musk Ox Farm!

"Ashtyn Barbaree is an internationally touring Americana singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Fayetteville, Arkansas, noted for her distinctive style of ethereal vocals and melodies, heartfelt songwriting, and passionate performances. Barbaree’s dedication to creating authentic, emotionally resonant music continues to push boundaries and enchant audiences."

"Murphy grew up in an Irish-Italian family near New York City, surrounded by the disparate sounds of his neighbors’ traditional music: Italian mandolin songs, pulsing Latin rhythms, and bracing Irish rounds. Eventually falling under the spell of late, great multi-instrumentalist David Lindley (Jackson Browne, Ry Cooder, Bob Dylan) Murphy went on to explore Turkish and Indian music at Bard College, and studied composition at Boston’s prestigious New England Conservatory of Music.
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 40 of the 50+ years he's lived here. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, KHAR and KMXS. His passion for programming a station and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format on KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be hosting a stage at the Salmonfest music festival, carving a snow sculpture during Fur Rendezvous, on a road trip adventure, or hanging out in his hometown Anchorage.
