Live In-Studio: Mark & Maggie O'Connor

Thanks to the Sitka Music Festival for sending Mark & Maggie O'Connor our way! The artists were in town for a show on September 13th at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium. We got a chance to meet the well traveled and highly awarded artists and hear fiddle mastery from the Grammy-winning duo.

The concert showcases Mark O’Connor, a triple Grammy winner and seven-time CMA Musician of the Year, renowned for his pioneering work in bluegrass and country fiddle, as he joins forces with Grammy-winning fiddler and vocalist Maggie O’Connor. The husband-and-wife duo fell in love after playing violin together in New York City in 2014, and they have been inseparable ever since, channeling their shared passion for bluegrass and country into dynamic live shows.