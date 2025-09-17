© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Live In-Studio: Mark & Maggie O'Connor

KNBA | By Loren Dixon
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:23 PM AKDT

Thanks to the Sitka Music Festival for sending Mark & Maggie O'Connor our way! The artists were in town for a show on September 13th at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium. We got a chance to meet the well traveled and highly awarded artists and hear fiddle mastery from the Grammy-winning duo.

The concert showcases Mark O’Connor, a triple Grammy winner and seven-time CMA Musician of the Year, renowned for his pioneering work in bluegrass and country fiddle, as he joins forces with Grammy-winning fiddler and vocalist Maggie O’Connor. The husband-and-wife duo fell in love after playing violin together in New York City in 2014, and they have been inseparable ever since, channeling their shared passion for bluegrass and country into dynamic live shows.
Live In-Studio
Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 40 of the 50+ years he's lived here. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, KHAR and KMXS. His passion for programming a station and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format on KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be hosting a stage at the Salmonfest music festival, carving a snow sculpture during Fur Rendezvous, on a road trip adventure, or hanging out in his hometown Anchorage.
