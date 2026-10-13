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KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, October 13, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 13, 2026 at 8:36 AM AKDT
Violet Anniskett and Annautaq, an orphaned Pacific walrus calf she helped rescue near Point Lay, seen through the window of a shelter cabin.
Anthony Fishbach/U.S. Geological Survey
Violet Anniskett and Annautaq, an orphaned Pacific walrus calf she helped rescue near Point Lay, seen through the window of a shelter cabin.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

TRUMP RALLY. Mat-Su Borough leaders say it’s been both exciting but overwhelming to prepare for President Donald Trump’s Republican campaign rally today.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Dawson, a U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Task Force member, chats with a community representative at a fuel facility in St. Michael in the Bering Strait region during an inspection conducted on July 28, 2022.
Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn/U.S. Coast Guard
Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Dawson, a U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Task Force member, chats with a community representative at a fuel facility in St. Michael in the Bering Strait region during an inspection conducted on July 28, 2022.

RURAL HEATING FUEL. A report from the Alaska Beacon shows that the price for rural heating fuel has hit a record high.

POLITICAL SPAM. If it seems like you’re getting more political calls and text messages than ever before, it’s not your imagination. As Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor found out, the higher the stakes in a race, the flood of messages only rises.

Destruction in Kipnuk after the October storm.
Devon Mann
Destruction in Kipnuk after the October storm.

HALONG ANNIVERSARY. One year later, the impacts of Typhoon Halong still echoes across the Western Alaska. KYUK’s Evan Erickson looks at the widespread impacts.

BABY WALRUS RESCUE. A baby walrus stranded at Point Lay gets a second chance, thanks to one student's determination.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride