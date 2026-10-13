KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, October 13, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

TRUMP RALLY. Mat-Su Borough leaders say it’s been both exciting but overwhelming to prepare for President Donald Trump’s Republican campaign rally today.

Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn/U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Dawson, a U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Task Force member, chats with a community representative at a fuel facility in St. Michael in the Bering Strait region during an inspection conducted on July 28, 2022.



RURAL HEATING FUEL. A report from the Alaska Beacon shows that the price for rural heating fuel has hit a record high.

POLITICAL SPAM. If it seems like you’re getting more political calls and text messages than ever before, it’s not your imagination. As Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor found out, the higher the stakes in a race, the flood of messages only rises.

Devon Mann Destruction in Kipnuk after the October storm.

HALONG ANNIVERSARY. One year later, the impacts of Typhoon Halong still echoes across the Western Alaska. KYUK’s Evan Erickson looks at the widespread impacts.

BABY WALRUS RESCUE. A baby walrus stranded at Point Lay gets a second chance, thanks to one student's determination.

