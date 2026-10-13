KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, October 13, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
TRUMP RALLY. Mat-Su Borough leaders say it’s been both exciting but overwhelming to prepare for President Donald Trump’s Republican campaign rally today.
RURAL HEATING FUEL. A report from the Alaska Beacon shows that the price for rural heating fuel has hit a record high.
POLITICAL SPAM. If it seems like you’re getting more political calls and text messages than ever before, it’s not your imagination. As Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor found out, the higher the stakes in a race, the flood of messages only rises.
HALONG ANNIVERSARY. One year later, the impacts of Typhoon Halong still echoes across the Western Alaska. KYUK’s Evan Erickson looks at the widespread impacts.
BABY WALRUS RESCUE. A baby walrus stranded at Point Lay gets a second chance, thanks to one student's determination.