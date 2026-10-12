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KNBA Newscast: Monday, October 12, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:18 PM AKDT
A tanker takes on a shipment at the Kenai LNG plant in October 2015.
Rachel Waldholz/Alaska Public Media
A tanker takes on a shipment at the Kenai LNG plant in October 2015.

KOREAN PIPELINE INVESTMENT? Korean leaders continue to push back after President Trump announced late last month that South Korea would invest more than $50 billion in an Alaska gas pipeline.

Hana’ackm Ggoadm ‘Tsoal Naomi Leask helps a woman with family research at an Orange Shirt Day event at the Zach Gordon Youth Center on Sept. 30, 2026.
Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO
Hana’ackm Ggoadm ‘Tsoal Naomi Leask helps a woman with family research at an Orange Shirt Day event at the Zach Gordon Youth Center on Sept. 30, 2026.

BOARDING SCHOOLS AND COLONIALISM. One Juneau educator wants to use her research skills to help both kids and elders understand the lasting effects of Indian boarding schools. As KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey found out, the journey began when she started researching her own family’s history at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania.

Indigenous Peoples Day at Alaska Pacific University, October 2024.
Alaska Pacific University
Indigenous Peoples Day at Alaska Pacific University, October 2024.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES’ DAY. Alaska Pacific University is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day with a community gathering at the Mosely Sports Center. Traditional foods will be served along with dance performances and other cultural activities.

Brenda Hagen holds 13-year-old dog Usukcaq after a walk near the Nome Airport, Oct. 7, 2026.
Ben Townsend/KNOM
Brenda Hagen holds 13-year-old dog Usukcaq after a walk near the Nome Airport, Oct. 7, 2026.

HALONG ANNIVERSARY. It was a year ago this week that remnants of Typhoon Halong sent devasting floods to the Western Alaska coast. This week, we begin a series of stories looking back, starting with KNOM’s Ben Townsend.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride