KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

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TRUMP VISIT. President Trump urged Wasilla voters to re-elect Sen. Dan Sullivan to protect his efforts to help Alaska.

James Daggett/Alaska Public Media President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wasilla on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

TRUMP CROWDS. Trump supporters and protesters alike turned-out in Wasilla. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden checked in with both groups to hear their views.

Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK Kipnuk, ten months after ex-typhoon Halong hit Alaska's coast in October 2025. G



REBUILDING KIPNUK. One year after a storm generated by Typhoon Halong devasted the village of Kipnuk, the Western Alaska community is still in limbo. Crews have been working to make repairs, but as KYUK’s Samantha Watson reports, Kipnuk’s future remains uncertain.