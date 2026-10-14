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KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 14, 2026 at 6:56 AM AKDT
Loy Thurman dressed as Santa Claus for President Donald Trump's midterm rally.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Loy Thurman dressed as Santa Claus for President Donald Trump's midterm rally.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

TRUMP VISIT. President Trump urged Wasilla voters to re-elect Sen. Dan Sullivan to protect his efforts to help Alaska.

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wasilla on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
James Daggett/Alaska Public Media
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wasilla on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

TRUMP CROWDS. Trump supporters and protesters alike turned-out in Wasilla. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden checked in with both groups to hear their views.

Kipnuk, ten months after ex-typhoon Halong hit Alaska's coast in October 2025. G
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
Kipnuk, ten months after ex-typhoon Halong hit Alaska's coast in October 2025. G

REBUILDING KIPNUK. One year after a storm generated by Typhoon Halong devasted the village of Kipnuk, the Western Alaska community is still in limbo. Crews have been working to make repairs, but as KYUK’s Samantha Watson reports, Kipnuk’s future remains uncertain.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride