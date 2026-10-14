KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, October 14, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
TRUMP VISIT. President Trump urged Wasilla voters to re-elect Sen. Dan Sullivan to protect his efforts to help Alaska.
TRUMP CROWDS. Trump supporters and protesters alike turned-out in Wasilla. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden checked in with both groups to hear their views.
REBUILDING KIPNUK. One year after a storm generated by Typhoon Halong devasted the village of Kipnuk, the Western Alaska community is still in limbo. Crews have been working to make repairs, but as KYUK’s Samantha Watson reports, Kipnuk’s future remains uncertain.