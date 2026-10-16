KNBA NEWSCAST: Friday, October 16, 2026

KNBA'S TOP STORIES:

U.S. SENATE RACE. Sen. Dan Sullivan and challenger Mary Peltola traded barbs and frequently interrupted each other in last night’s Debate for the State forum.

Shelby Herbert/KUAC Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks at a Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce event on Oct. 14, 2026.

DATA CENTERS. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum touts Alaska as an AI data center hub as critics question energy capacity.

Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO St. Ann’s Center in downtown Juneau on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

JUNEAU ELDERCARE. A landmark building that once housed Juneau’s original hospital could soon be reborn as a senior care center.

Gabby Heistand Salgado/KYUK Kipnuk resident Patrick Andrew returned to the rebuilding village with his family over the summer. August 2026.

KIPNUK FLOOD RECOVERY. Kipnuk's future is still in limbo, even as the community works to repair the damage. KYUK's Samantha Watson visited the Western Alaska Community to find out how families are coping, one year after Typhoon Halong unleashed a devastating flood.

Kanesia McGlashan-Price/KUCB Archbishop Alexie of the Diocese of Sitka and Alaska traveled to Unalaska to honor Julia and Arnold Dushkin for their years of service to the church.



RUSSIAN ORTHDOX HONOR. An Unalaska couple is receiving the Russian Orthodox Church’s highest diocesan honor for a lifetime of service.

