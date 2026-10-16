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KNBA NEWSCAST: Friday, October 16, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:55 AM AKDT
Ahead of Thursday night's Senate debate at Alaska Public Media's studio, supporters for Dan Sullivan and Mary Peltola rallied in the parking lot.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Ahead of Thursday night's Senate debate at Alaska Public Media's studio, supporters for Dan Sullivan and Mary Peltola rallied in the parking lot.

KNBA'S TOP STORIES:

U.S. SENATE RACE. Sen. Dan Sullivan and challenger Mary Peltola traded barbs and frequently interrupted each other in last night’s Debate for the State forum.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks at a Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce event on Oct. 14, 2026.
Shelby Herbert/KUAC
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks at a Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce event on Oct. 14, 2026.

DATA CENTERS. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum touts Alaska as an AI data center hub as critics question energy capacity.

St. Ann’s Center in downtown Juneau on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.
Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO
St. Ann’s Center in downtown Juneau on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

JUNEAU ELDERCARE. A landmark building that once housed Juneau’s original hospital could soon be reborn as a senior care center.

Kipnuk resident Patrick Andrew returned to the rebuilding village with his family over the summer. August 2026.
Gabby Heistand Salgado/KYUK
Kipnuk resident Patrick Andrew returned to the rebuilding village with his family over the summer. August 2026.

KIPNUK FLOOD RECOVERY. Kipnuk's future is still in limbo, even as the community works to repair the damage. KYUK's Samantha Watson visited the Western Alaska Community to find out how families are coping, one year after Typhoon Halong unleashed a devastating flood.

Archbishop Alexie of the Diocese of Sitka and Alaska traveled to Unalaska to honor Julia and Arnold Dushkin for their years of service to the church.
Kanesia McGlashan-Price/KUCB
Archbishop Alexie of the Diocese of Sitka and Alaska traveled to Unalaska to honor Julia and Arnold Dushkin for their years of service to the church.

RUSSIAN ORTHDOX HONOR. An Unalaska couple is receiving the Russian Orthodox Church’s highest diocesan honor for a lifetime of service.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride