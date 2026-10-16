KNBA NEWSCAST: Friday, October 16, 2026
KNBA'S TOP STORIES:
U.S. SENATE RACE. Sen. Dan Sullivan and challenger Mary Peltola traded barbs and frequently interrupted each other in last night’s Debate for the State forum.
DATA CENTERS. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum touts Alaska as an AI data center hub as critics question energy capacity.
JUNEAU ELDERCARE. A landmark building that once housed Juneau’s original hospital could soon be reborn as a senior care center.
KIPNUK FLOOD RECOVERY. Kipnuk's future is still in limbo, even as the community works to repair the damage. KYUK's Samantha Watson visited the Western Alaska Community to find out how families are coping, one year after Typhoon Halong unleashed a devastating flood.
RUSSIAN ORTHDOX HONOR. An Unalaska couple is receiving the Russian Orthodox Church’s highest diocesan honor for a lifetime of service.