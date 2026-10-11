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KNBA NEWSCAST: Friday, October 9, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 11, 2026 at 7:47 AM AKDT
President Donald Trump prepares to speak in front of a crowd at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
James Brooks/Alaska Beacon
President Donald Trump prepares to speak in front of a crowd at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

TRUMP GOES TO WASILLA. President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in Wasilla next Tuesday to campaign for Sen. Dan Sullivan.

GOVERNOR’S DEBATE. At last night’s governor’s debate, one of the sharpest moments was the back and forth over a question on how the candidates would work with people who disagree with them politically. 

Supt. Jarrett Bryantt announced that he is leaving his job to work in Virgina.
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media
Supt. Jarrett Bryantt announced that he is leaving his job to work in Virgina.

ASD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS. Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt is leaving early next year to lead a school district in Virginia. 

ALBINO CARIBOU. A rare albino caribou has been spotted on the North Slope. As KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen reports, the odds for the caribou’s survival aren’t good.

SITKA BIRDERS. When visitors come to Southeast Alaska, they often look up to the sky for ravens and bald eagles. But as KCAW’s Lauren Salemo reports, there’s plenty of other birds to see.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride