KNBA NEWSCAST: Friday, October 9, 2026

TRUMP GOES TO WASILLA. President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in Wasilla next Tuesday to campaign for Sen. Dan Sullivan.

GOVERNOR’S DEBATE. At last night’s governor’s debate, one of the sharpest moments was the back and forth over a question on how the candidates would work with people who disagree with them politically.

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media Supt. Jarrett Bryantt announced that he is leaving his job to work in Virgina.

ASD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS. Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt is leaving early next year to lead a school district in Virginia.

ALBINO CARIBOU. A rare albino caribou has been spotted on the North Slope. As KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen reports, the odds for the caribou’s survival aren’t good.

SITKA BIRDERS. When visitors come to Southeast Alaska, they often look up to the sky for ravens and bald eagles. But as KCAW’s Lauren Salemo reports, there’s plenty of other birds to see.