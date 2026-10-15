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KNBA Newscast: Thursday, October 15, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 15, 2026 at 8:42 AM AKDT
U.S. Rep. Nick Begich and challenger Bill Hill faced off at Debate for the State on Oct. 15, 2026.
Alaska Public Media
U.S. Rep. Nick Begich and challenger Bill Hill faced off at Debate for the State on Oct. 15, 2026.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

U.S. HOUSE DEBATE.  Alaska's lone U.S. House member, Republican Nick Begich, and independent challenger Bill Hill sparred over health care, education, climate change, and resource development during Debate for the State. Begich questioned Hill's education record, while Hill criticized Begich's support for federal health care cuts.

Termination dust powders the Juneau Ridge on Oct. 14, 2026, marking the change in season.
Alix Soliman/KTOO
Termination dust powders the Juneau Ridge on Oct. 14, 2026, marking the change in season.

"GODZILLA” EL NINO. Climate scientists say a potentially record-breaking El Niño could bring warmer temperatures and below-average snowfall to much of Alaska this winter.

Marie White and her grandchildren celebrate her birthday in Kwigillingok, just days before ex-typhoon Halong severely damaged the home. Oct. 1, 2025.
Patricia Twitchell
Marie White and her grandchildren celebrate her birthday in Kwigillingok, just days before ex-typhoon Halong severely damaged the home. Oct. 1, 2025.

HALONG RECOVERY. One year after the remnants of Typhoon Halong devastated Western Alaska communities, many Kwigillingok families remain displaced and uncertain about when they'll return home. KYUK’S Evan Erickson looks at the ongoing challenges of rebuilding lives and communities after the storm.

INDIGENOUS SCHOLARS. Scholars from around the nation are gathering in Juneau this week through the Native Children’s Research Exchange Scholars Program. 
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride