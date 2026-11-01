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Native Vote 2026

Native Vote 2026

Complete coverage for the 2026 midterm elections from KNBA News
  • U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola addresses a crowd during a campaign rally at the Crystal Saloon in Juneau on Oct. 29, 2026.
    Lisa Phu/KTOO
    KNBA Newscast: Friday, October 30, 2026
    Rhonda McBride
    Today on KNBA: Mary Peltola responds to ballot-stacking allegations in Senate race. Gov. Dunleavy calls them “the tip of the iceberg.” Dave Bronson makes his case for governor. Plus Alaska’s TB rates, Native Youth Olympics and Sitka’s haunted Coast Guard ship.
  • From left, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola, Republican U.S. Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, the incumbent, and undeclared U.S. Senate candidate Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg.
    James Oh, Matt Faubion, Taylor Heckart/Alaska Public Media/KFSK
    KNBA Newscast: Thursday, October 29, 2026.
    Rhonda McBride
    TODAY’S STORIES: Gov. Dunleavy orders a campaign probe into U.S. Senate race; Mary Peltola responds to ballot-stacking allegations; early voting tops 58,000; rising costs squeeze AFN artists; and Hydaburg Mayor Tony Christianson receives an AFN award.