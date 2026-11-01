Native Vote 2026

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Today on KNBA: Mary Peltola responds to ballot-stacking allegations in Senate race. Gov. Dunleavy calls them “the tip of the iceberg.” Dave Bronson makes his case for governor. Plus Alaska’s TB rates, Native Youth Olympics and Sitka’s haunted Coast Guard ship.
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TODAY’S STORIES: Gov. Dunleavy orders a campaign probe into U.S. Senate race; Mary Peltola responds to ballot-stacking allegations; early voting tops 58,000; rising costs squeeze AFN artists; and Hydaburg Mayor Tony Christianson receives an AFN award.