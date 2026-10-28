KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

MURKOWSKI ENDORSEMENT. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski crosses party lines and endorses Jonathan Kreiss Tomkins, the lone Democrat in the race for Alaska Governor.

ELECTION LAWSUIT. The State of Alaska wants a Department of Justice lawsuit over two candidates named Dan Sullivan dismissed. The Trump administration seeks to block election results if Sen. Dan Sullivan is not re-elected in a close race.

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President Marilyn Romano announces the airline will launch a new direct flight from Anchorage to Tokyo next summer. She made the announcement at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Oct. 27, 2026.

ALASKA AIRLINES: Alaska Airlines will launch direct flights from Anchorage to Tokyo next summer, including nonstop routes to three more U.S. cities.

KNOM Radio Aliy Zirkle approaches the finish line of the 2015 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

IDITAROD AIR FORCE. When the Iditarod Sled Dog Race faced a financial crisis, volunteer bush pilots stepped up to keep the race moving across Alaska. Now the Iditarod Air Force is being honored for its role in keeping the race alive.

Courtesy, Seth Bader Angel Jack works on her film in 2024.

ANGOON BOMBARDMENT. An 18-year-old’s award-winning film shows how Angoon is preserving its history and healing from the U.S. Navy’s 1882 bombardment of the village.