KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, October 28, 2026
MURKOWSKI ENDORSEMENT. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski crosses party lines and endorses Jonathan Kreiss Tomkins, the lone Democrat in the race for Alaska Governor.
ELECTION LAWSUIT. The State of Alaska wants a Department of Justice lawsuit over two candidates named Dan Sullivan dismissed. The Trump administration seeks to block election results if Sen. Dan Sullivan is not re-elected in a close race.
ALASKA AIRLINES: Alaska Airlines will launch direct flights from Anchorage to Tokyo next summer, including nonstop routes to three more U.S. cities.
IDITAROD AIR FORCE. When the Iditarod Sled Dog Race faced a financial crisis, volunteer bush pilots stepped up to keep the race moving across Alaska. Now the Iditarod Air Force is being honored for its role in keeping the race alive.
ANGOON BOMBARDMENT. An 18-year-old’s award-winning film shows how Angoon is preserving its history and healing from the U.S. Navy’s 1882 bombardment of the village.