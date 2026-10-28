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KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 28, 2026 at 10:43 AM AKDT
Alaska Public Media
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Alaska governor candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins.

MURKOWSKI ENDORSEMENT. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski crosses party lines and endorses Jonathan Kreiss Tomkins, the lone Democrat in the race for Alaska Governor.

ELECTION LAWSUIT. The State of Alaska wants a Department of Justice lawsuit over two candidates named Dan Sullivan dismissed. The Trump administration seeks to block election results if Sen. Dan Sullivan is not re-elected in a close race.

Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President Marilyn Romano announces the airline will launch a new direct flight from Anchorage to Tokyo next summer. She made the announcement at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Oct. 27, 2026.
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media
Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President Marilyn Romano announces the airline will launch a new direct flight from Anchorage to Tokyo next summer. She made the announcement at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Oct. 27, 2026.

ALASKA AIRLINES: Alaska Airlines will launch direct flights from Anchorage to Tokyo next summer, including nonstop routes to three more U.S. cities.

Aliy Zirkle approaches the finish line of the 2015 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
KNOM Radio
Aliy Zirkle approaches the finish line of the 2015 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

IDITAROD AIR FORCE. When the Iditarod Sled Dog Race faced a financial crisis, volunteer bush pilots stepped up to keep the race moving across Alaska. Now the Iditarod Air Force is being honored for its role in keeping the race alive.

Angel Jack works on her film in 2024.
Courtesy, Seth Bader
Angel Jack works on her film in 2024.

ANGOON BOMBARDMENT. An 18-year-old’s award-winning film shows how Angoon is preserving its history and healing from the U.S. Navy’s 1882 bombardment of the village.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride