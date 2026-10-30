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KNBA NEWSCAST: Friday, October 30, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 30, 2026 at 11:03 AM AKDT
U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola addresses a crowd during a campaign rally at the Crystal Saloon in Juneau on Oct. 29, 2026.
Lisa Phu/KTOO
U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola addresses a crowd during a campaign rally at the Crystal Saloon in Juneau on Oct. 29, 2026. 

KNBA’S TOP STORIES: MARY PELTOLA. Mary Peltola speaks out on the New York Times investigation into her U.S. Senate campaign at a rally last night in Juneau.

Governor Mike Dunleavy speaks at President Trump's rally in Wasilla, Alaska, before the 2026 midterms.
James Daggett/Alaska Public Media
Governor Mike Dunleavy speaks at President Trump's rally in Wasilla, Alaska, before the 2026 midterms.

GOVERNOR DUNLEAVY. Governor Mike Dunleavy tells Fox News he believes revelations about the Peltola campaign in the New York Times article are the “tip of the iceberg.”

Republican candidate for governor, Dave Bronson, poses for a photo after his appearance on Talk of Alaska Oct. 27, 2026.
Patrick Gilchrist/Alaska Public Media
Republican candidate for governor, Dave Bronson, poses for a photo after his appearance on Talk of Alaska Oct. 27, 2026.

GOVERNOR’S RACE. The last in a series of highlights from Alaska Public Media’s Talk of Alaska program featuring candidates for Alaska Governor. This last installment features Republican Dave Bronson.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Erica Schwartz answering questions from reporters outside the Alaska CDC building on October 28, 2026.
James Daggett/Alaska Public Media
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Erica Schwartz answering questions from reporters outside the Alaska CDC building on October 28, 2026.

CDC VISIT. Dr. Erica Schwartz, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visited Alaska this week, to try to better understand the state's high tuberculosis rates.

Native Youth Olympics demonstration at the Elders and Youth Conference in Anchorage on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media.
Native Youth Olympics demonstration at the Elders and Youth Conference in Anchorage on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

NATIVE YOUTH OLYMPICS. Native Youth Olympics coaches and athletes from Southeast Alaska taught newcomers traditional Arctic games at the Elders and Youth conference in Anchorage last week. CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning has an inside look at the sport.

Gabe Fortin dabs fake blood on the stern of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui to prepare the ship for its Halloween assignment.
KCAW/Salemo
Gabe Fortin dabs fake blood on the stern of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui to prepare the ship for its Halloween assignment.

HAUNTED SHIP. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui is once again a haunted ship. KCAW’s Lauren Salemo stepped on board to see how the crew was preparing for the return of one of Sitka’s favorite Halloween traditions. 
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride