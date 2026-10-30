KNBA NEWSCAST: Friday, October 30, 2026
KNBA’S TOP STORIES: MARY PELTOLA. Mary Peltola speaks out on the New York Times investigation into her U.S. Senate campaign at a rally last night in Juneau.
GOVERNOR DUNLEAVY. Governor Mike Dunleavy tells Fox News he believes revelations about the Peltola campaign in the New York Times article are the “tip of the iceberg.”
GOVERNOR’S RACE. The last in a series of highlights from Alaska Public Media’s Talk of Alaska program featuring candidates for Alaska Governor. This last installment features Republican Dave Bronson.
CDC VISIT. Dr. Erica Schwartz, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visited Alaska this week, to try to better understand the state's high tuberculosis rates.
NATIVE YOUTH OLYMPICS. Native Youth Olympics coaches and athletes from Southeast Alaska taught newcomers traditional Arctic games at the Elders and Youth conference in Anchorage last week. CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning has an inside look at the sport.
HAUNTED SHIP. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui is once again a haunted ship. KCAW’s Lauren Salemo stepped on board to see how the crew was preparing for the return of one of Sitka’s favorite Halloween traditions.