KNBA Newscast: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

KNBA’s TOP STORIES:GOVERNOR’S ORDER. Governor Mike Dunleavy has ordered an investigation into the Mary Peltola Senate campaign, following President Trump’s call for Peltola to step down from the race and face criminal charges.

BALLOT STACKING. Democratic candidate Mary Peltola responds to a New York Timesreport that claims her campaign operatives *did* recruit a second Dan Sullivan into Alaska's U.S. Senate race.

Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media Alaskans are already voting early at a record-breaking pace. Hundreds of people lined up at the Anchorage Midtown Mall on Oct. 19, 2026.

VOTER TURNOUT. With Election Day one week away, more than 58,000 Alaskans have already voted—surpassing early turnout before the 2022 midterms.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Alaska Native artisans work the entire year to sell their art and jewelry at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention and at holiday fairs following AFN.

AFN ARTS MARKET. High fuel prices have hurt artisans selling their work at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. KNOM’s Augusta McDonnell talked with vendors at the market about how fuel and other cost increases have cut into their earnings.

Courtesy, The Nature Conservancy Hydaburg Mayor Tony Christianson goes seine fishing for salmon in Eek Inlet off Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.

AFN PRESIDENT’S AWARD. Hydaburg Mayor Tony Christianson receives a prestigious AFN award for championing rural subsistence rights and preserving traditional ways of life.