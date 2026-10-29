KNBA Newscast: Thursday, October 29, 2026.
KNBA’s TOP STORIES:GOVERNOR’S ORDER. Governor Mike Dunleavy has ordered an investigation into the Mary Peltola Senate campaign, following President Trump’s call for Peltola to step down from the race and face criminal charges.
BALLOT STACKING. Democratic candidate Mary Peltola responds to a New York Timesreport that claims her campaign operatives *did* recruit a second Dan Sullivan into Alaska's U.S. Senate race.
VOTER TURNOUT. With Election Day one week away, more than 58,000 Alaskans have already voted—surpassing early turnout before the 2022 midterms.
AFN ARTS MARKET. High fuel prices have hurt artisans selling their work at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. KNOM’s Augusta McDonnell talked with vendors at the market about how fuel and other cost increases have cut into their earnings.
AFN PRESIDENT’S AWARD. Hydaburg Mayor Tony Christianson receives a prestigious AFN award for championing rural subsistence rights and preserving traditional ways of life.