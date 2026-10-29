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KNBA Newscast: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 29, 2026 at 10:48 AM AKDT
From left, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola, Republican U.S. Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, the incumbent, and undeclared U.S. Senate candidate Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg.
James Oh, Matt Faubion, Taylor Heckart/Alaska Public Media/KFSK
From left, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola, Republican U.S. Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, the incumbent, and undeclared U.S. Senate candidate Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg.

KNBA’s TOP STORIES:GOVERNOR’S ORDER. Governor Mike Dunleavy has ordered an investigation into the Mary Peltola Senate campaign, following President Trump’s call for Peltola to step down from the race and face criminal charges.

BALLOT STACKING. Democratic candidate Mary Peltola responds to a New York Timesreport that claims her campaign operatives *did* recruit a second Dan Sullivan into Alaska's U.S. Senate race.

Alaskans are already voting early at a record-breaking pace. Hundreds of people lined up at the Anchorage Midtown Mall on Oct. 19, 2026.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Alaskans are already voting early at a record-breaking pace. Hundreds of people lined up at the Anchorage Midtown Mall on Oct. 19, 2026.

VOTER TURNOUT. With Election Day one week away, more than 58,000 Alaskans have already voted—surpassing early turnout before the 2022 midterms.

Alaska Native artisans work the entire year to sell their art and jewelry at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention and at holiday fairs following AFN.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Alaska Native artisans work the entire year to sell their art and jewelry at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention and at holiday fairs following AFN.

AFN ARTS MARKET. High fuel prices have hurt artisans selling their work at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. KNOM’s Augusta McDonnell talked with vendors at the market about how fuel and other cost increases have cut into their earnings.

Hydaburg Mayor Tony Christianson goes seine fishing for salmon in Eek Inlet off Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.
Courtesy, The Nature Conservancy
Hydaburg Mayor Tony Christianson goes seine fishing for salmon in Eek Inlet off Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.

AFN PRESIDENT’S AWARD. Hydaburg Mayor Tony Christianson receives a prestigious AFN award for championing rural subsistence rights and preserving traditional ways of life.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride