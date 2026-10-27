KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

STATE CHALLENGES DOJ LAWSUIT. The State of Alaska is urging a federal judge to “immediately” dismiss a Trump administration lawsuit that could block certification of the U.S. Senate election if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan narrowly loses.

PELTOLA DOJ LAWSUIT. The U.S. Senate campaign of Democrat Mary Peltola is among those asking a federal judge to dismiss a Department of Justice lawsuit that could block or delay election results if she wins.

PELTOLA ACCIDENT. U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola and her family are recovering after a car crash in Anchorage on Saturday night. The injuries were minor but the campaign rescheduled campaign events planned for Sunday and Monday.

Ben Townsend/KNOM Waves, driftwood and foam cover the shore in Nome as a slow-moving Bering Sea storm pummeled the Western Alaska coast on Oct. 23, 2026.

KIVALINA STORM. Nearly half of the Northwest Arctic community of Kivalina (kiv-uh-LEE-nuh) evacuated to the village school over the weekend during a fall storm.

Shelby Herbert/KUAC The Air Traffic Control tower at Fairbanks International Airport on Oct. 25, 2026.

FAIRBANKS FAA SHUTDOWN. Due to a staffing shortage, Fairbanks International Airport’s air traffic control tower went quiet overnight under a temporary Federal Aviation Administration order.

Buffalo Times The Buffalo Times began publishing a weekly newspaper in Delta Junction after the Delta Wind folded.

BUFFALO TIMES. Delta Junction has a new community newspaper called The Buffalo Times. As KUAC’s Tim Ellis reports, a group of Delta-area residents launched the weekly last month to fill the void left when the Delta Wind abruptly shut down in July.

