© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
AFN 2026 Sponsors

KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM AKDT
Mary Peltola joins dancers on the stage during AFN's Quyana Night, Oct. 22, 2026
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Mary Peltola joins dancers on the stage during AFN's Quyana Night, Oct. 22, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

STATE CHALLENGES DOJ LAWSUIT. The State of Alaska is urging a federal judge to “immediately” dismiss a Trump administration lawsuit that could block certification of the U.S. Senate election if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan narrowly loses.

PELTOLA DOJ LAWSUIT. The U.S. Senate campaign of Democrat Mary Peltola is among those asking a federal judge to dismiss a Department of Justice lawsuit that could  block or delay election results if she wins.

PELTOLA ACCIDENT. U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola and her family are recovering after a car crash in Anchorage on Saturday night. The injuries were minor but the campaign rescheduled campaign events planned for Sunday and Monday.

Waves, driftwood and foam cover the shore in Nome as a slow-moving Bering Sea storm pummeled the Western Alaska coast on Oct. 23, 2026.
Ben Townsend/KNOM
Waves, driftwood and foam cover the shore in Nome as a slow-moving Bering Sea storm pummeled the Western Alaska coast on Oct. 23, 2026.

KIVALINA STORM. Nearly half of the Northwest Arctic community of Kivalina (kiv-uh-LEE-nuh) evacuated to the village school over the weekend during a fall storm. 

The Air Traffic Control tower at Fairbanks International Airport on Oct. 25, 2026.
Shelby Herbert/KUAC
The Air Traffic Control tower at Fairbanks International Airport on Oct. 25, 2026.

FAIRBANKS FAA SHUTDOWN. Due to a staffing shortage, Fairbanks International Airport’s air traffic control tower went quiet overnight under a temporary Federal Aviation Administration order.

The Buffalo Times began publishing a weekly newspaper in Delta Junction after the Delta Wind folded.
Buffalo Times
The Buffalo Times began publishing a weekly newspaper in Delta Junction after the Delta Wind folded.

BUFFALO TIMES. Delta Junction has a new community newspaper called The Buffalo Times. As KUAC’s Tim Ellis reports, a group of Delta-area residents launched the weekly last month to fill the void left when the Delta Wind abruptly shut down in July.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride