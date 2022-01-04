-
The Curyung Tribe is leaving the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation.In a statement, Robert Clark, President and CEO of BBAHC, said the corporation "does…
An event coming up this weekend is promoting healthy lifestyles through dietary change - the theme is "The Transformative Power of Eating Plants" Alaska…
KNBA keeping you in tuned with Our Community! In today's segment, Danny Preston speaks with Chief Executive Officer of the Alaska Red Cross, Tanguy…
Elders teach the laws of “living in ultimate purity,” as a way of healingBy Sophie Evan, KYUKHealth care providers in Bethel are reviving "Calricaraq," an…
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Part ThreeAlaskans have heard a lot about the effects climate change has had on land in the state. But new studies…
In a work session Wednesday, the Federal Subsistence Board discussed but did not act on a proposal that federal agencies take over management of the…
Kuskokwim River villagers warn fisheries managers of talk about armed conflict and civil disobedience over closures that are leaving fish racks and…
AGING IN ALASKAMarch 17 - 21, 2014, As a part of KNBA Morning News, News Director Joaqlin Estus shared a series of stories that discuss the value of…