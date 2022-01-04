-
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the Trump administration was wrong to reverse protections for the Pacific walrus.. The ruling…
-
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today confirmed that walrus are again gathering on the shores of a barrier island near the Native Village of Point…
-
Alaska's lone U.S. congressman and senators introduced legislation in the House and Senate to pre-empt states from banning walrus ivory, whale bone and…
-
Aaron Leggett from the Anchorage Museum stopped into Morning Line on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, to talk with Danny Preston about "Aiviq and Nanuq: Sea Horse…
-
The Alaska Dispatch News reports Edward Itta, a prominent North Slope leader, died Sunday of cancer. Itta was mayor of the North Slope Borough from 2005…
-
9/19/2016Associated PressANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Alaska have charged four men with killing walrus gathered on the state's…
-
Gov. Bill Walker's administration is reviewing a proposal to offer temporary royalty relief to an oil development company. Supporters say the move could…