Special investigator to be hired to look into claims of misconduct in Alaska National Guard Attorney General Craig Richards is in the process of hiring a…
Sen. Mark Begich concedes, lagging by 6,211 votes with few ballots left to countSen. Begich had held off conceding the race, which the AP called last…
With 30,000+ early and absentee ballots still to be counted, the two men in the lead for U.S. Senator for Alaska -- Dan Sullivan -- and for Alaska…
With 30,000 votes yet to be counted, AP says Begich cannot overcome Sullivan's lead Last night the Associated Press declared Dan Sullivan the winner in…
Vote!It's always important to vote and get your voice heard, but today's election has a couple of races that are very close, making every vote potentially…
According to RealClearPolitics, the average of the three most recent polls show Dan Sullivan ahead of Sen. Mark Begich by six points, but a University of…
A 6.1 magnitude quake hit Alaska at 9:51 a.m. Thursday. The Alaska Earthquake Center says the epicenter was about 80 miles northwest of Anchorage.New poll…
9/24/14 - Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski appears in ad supporting Republican candidate Dan SullivanMurkowski throws support behind Republican candidate Dan Sullivan for U.S. Senate Sen. Murkowski says she's disappointed by what she called the "dishonest…
U.S. Senate candidates Mark Begich and Dan Sullivan woo Alaska Native votersAs KYUK's Ben Matheson reports, this year's U.S. Senate race in Alaska is…
Former Alaska attorney general Dan Sullivan is the Republican nominee to face Sen. Mark Begich in the November election. In the 3-way race for the…