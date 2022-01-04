-
This coming fall, the Nome elementary school will debut Nome’s first Inupiaq immersion program in an ongoing effort to revitalize one of many Alaska…
Of the 20 official Native languages in Alaska, nine Athabascan languages in the Doyon region are working on developing fluent speakers. The Doyon…
About 100 fluent speakers of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian languages are left in Alaska and Canada’s Interior. And a Southeast Alaska cultural center…
Linguistics studies major Myles Creed worked with a group to get Iñupiatun included as a language on Facebook. "We need Iñupiaq language everywhere. I…
At least 20 distinct Native languages are spoken in Alaska, and every year, the population of speakers gets a little smaller. A Golovin senator now wants…
State election officials testifying in court said they work hard to help Native language speakers and to recruit bilingual outreach workers.Missouri Sen.…
A federal judge says the Constitutional right to vote requires the state to translate election materials into Native languages for voters lacking English…
By law, the Legislature is allotted ninety days in session, but despite meeting into the early hours this morning, it hasn't finished its work. It's…
The Federal Subsistence Board has voted to change the process it uses to determine if a community is rural and eligible for subsistence priority. At issue…
