American Indian

-
KNBA's Morning Line crew got a chance to catch up with Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Don today, about an event tonight at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.…
-
At the 8th annual White House Tribal Nations Conference, Byron Nicholai, of Toksook Bay, sang while Brian Cladoosby, President of the National Congress of…
-
Montana State University has received a five-year $20 million dollar grant to work with several Alaska partners on health disparities facing Native…
-
Construction is beginning on a Native children’s dental clinic and health services facility in Anchorage. Southcentral Foundation provides statewide…
-
By Alexandra Gutierrez, APRNThe Alaska House and Senate have reached a deal on the state’s operating budget. For weeks, the two bodies have been at an…
-
Conference Committee, House and Senate scheduled to meet FridayRepresentatives of the state House and Senate serving on the Legislative Conference…
-
Gov. Sean Parnell vetoed a bill that would have scrubbed Courtview - the state's onlne criminal records database - of any charge that did not result in a…
-
Proposals to increase education funding for the coming fiscal year range from the Senate's $100 million addition to the state operating budget, to the…
-
AGING IN ALASKAMarch 17 - 21, 2014, As a part of KNBA Morning News, News Director Joaqlin Estus shared a series of stories that discuss the value of…
-
Two people were medivacced from King Cove to Cold Bay in the Aleutians, where locals continue to push to have a road put in so people can take that trip…