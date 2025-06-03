Our Community: June 3, 2025

At the YWCA Alaska, community is at the core of its mission. Scott Fritz, Director of Programs, talks about YWCA Alaska's Paint Spenard Orange event and the creative ways the organization is making an impact in Alaska.
