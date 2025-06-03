© 2025 KNBA
Our Community: June 3, 2025

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published June 3, 2025 at 12:31 PM AKDT
At the YWCA Alaska, community is at the core of its mission. Scott Fritz, Director of Programs, talks about YWCA Alaska's Paint Spenard Orange event and the creative ways the organization is making an impact in Alaska.

Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils.
Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
