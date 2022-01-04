-
Lawsuit claims Tribal members shouldn’t need state permits to fish in Metlakatla’s traditional waterMetlakatla Indian Community is suing Gov. Mike Dunleavy and senior state officials over fishing rights. The state’s sole Native reservation says the…
Top agenda item at Bethel meeting is deciding who runs the Association of Village Council PresidentsBy The Associated PressOct. 3, 2016 - A leadership dispute is expected to be continued at a 3-day conference of the Association of Village Council…
By Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska NewsThe Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska will get about half the BIA settlement funds slated for…
By Wesley Early, Alaska Public MediaTribes across the country would have new opportunities to reclaim lost artifacts under a new Senate bill. The…
The first bill to come out of the Legislative special session may be one that streamlines handling of children in state custody. All the testimony…
In Northwest Alaska, tax increase prompts lawsuitBy the Associated PressA world-class zinc mine operating in northwest Alaska is suing the Northwest…
Jan. 12, 2016A bill to facilitate speedier enforcement of tribal protective orders to go before LegislatorsBy Molly Dischner, KDLG – DillinghamAmong the…
Climate change, Alaska Native issues high profile during President Obama visit to AlaskaAlaska Native issues will be the subject of high-level…
Alaska's largest tribe is boycotting FedEx, a sponsor of the Washington, D.C. NFL team whose name and mascot many consider derogatory to Native Americans.…
Housing to increase access to health services for Alaska NativesTribal, federal, state, and private sector leaders Wednesday {may 20, 2015] kicked off…