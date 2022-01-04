-
A third of the state’s subsistence salmon harvest was caught in Bristol Bay in 2017, according to a McKinley Research Group report. Critical to Bristol…
A large number of unfilled seats on the councils that manage Alaska’s subsistence hunting and fishing has left advocates worried their voices won’t be…
The State of Alaska is filing a lawsuit in federal court alleging the U.S. Office of Subsistence Management has overstepped its authority. Over the…
The tribal lawsuit over herring in Sitka Sound boiled down to one question this week: Does the management of the commercial seine fishery still allow…
This spring, the North Slope Borough conducted a census — not of people, but of the western Arctic bowhead whale population. They do the count with their…
A humpback whale died after it beached in Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage near Girdwood. Biologists say it is an uncommon location for a humpback and…
The House Resources Committee got an update on the traditional foods movement in Alaska.It’s becoming more common for public facilities in the state to…
Today's guest on Our Community is a longtime Executive Director of the Chugach Regional Resources Commission. At an annual award luncheon hosted by the…
Today on Morning Line, Frank and Danny visited with Karen Evanoff and Rachel Mason about an event this evening at the Mountain View Library, which focuses…
Today on Our Community, Kristen Collins, the Alaska Center Community Organizer and Gayla Hoseth, 2nd Chief of Curyung Tribal Council & Stand for Salmon…