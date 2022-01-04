-
Katherine Gottlieb will resign as president and chief executive of Southcentral Foundation, one of the state’s largest medical providers and a hub of the…
-
Māori delegates composed a haka -- or traditional Māori dance -- and gifted it to Southcentral Foundation at the organization’s annual Gathering event…
-
Our guest today on Morning Line is Robert Heffle, Clinical Advisor with Southcentral Foundation.Today, he spoke about starting healthy traditions in…
-
Our guest today on Morning Line is Marcel Bergeron, Learning Advocate with Southcentral Foundation's Family Wellness Warriors' Initiative. Bergeron says…
-
Our Guest on Morning Line today is Lu Haukaas, Learning and Development Advisor with Southcentral Foundation's Family Wellness Warriors' Initiative…
-
Our guest today on Morning Line: Polly Andrews shared about the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month Commencement, April 2nd at 12:30 – an event…
-
For the 21st year in a row, Southcentral Foundation is hosting a celebration of health and wellness this weekend. Southcentral Foundation Event…
-
As heard today on Our Community on Morning Line, Manager Neil Chandler with Southcentral Foundation Soldiers’ Heart Program. Chandler explained that the…
-
If you tuned in Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the day, you know KNBA hosted the Gavel to Gavel coverage of the 2017 Alaska Federation of Natives…
-
As KNBA puts away it's phone bank and continues fundraising online, we'd like to thank the phone bank volunteers who put in so many hours for a cause they…