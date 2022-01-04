-
The first Tlingit opera in production is about the Tlingit-Russian wars at the start of the 19th century. The opera is still in the early development…
-
Inclusivity has always been an issue for scientific fields like paleogenomics, which is the study of ancient DNA. Several academic researchers who…
-
Community discussion surrounding a study of generational trauma has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sealaska Heritage Institute and the…
-
Construction began in August on Sealaska Heritage Institute’s future arts campus in downtown Juneau. But they found contaminated soil, which may affect…
-
A Chilkat mask woven to document the coronavirus pandemic has been donated to Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau.Famed weaver, Lily Hope, created a…
-
Neiman Marcus is one of the clothing retailers that’s seen a decline in sales because of the coronavirus. The company filed for bankruptcy in early May —…
-
During Celebration this week, Sealaska Heritage Institute recognized longtime Juneau photographer Brian Wallace with an award.Locals likely know him and…
-
John Lawrence is a cultural interpreter for the Sealaska Heritage Institute visitor center. His father was Tlingit, and his mother was Haida. Those two…
-
A rare wooden rattle attributed to a famous Tlingit artist sold at an art auction in California last month. The 230-year-old piece came from a private…
-
About 100 fluent speakers of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian languages are left in Alaska and Canada’s Interior. And a Southeast Alaska cultural center…