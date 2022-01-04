permafrost

-
The COVID-19 pandemic has not put a pause on the Y-K Delta’s environmental threats. In Chefornak, a family was forced to evacuate their home because a…
-
9/20/16The lack of running water and flush toilets in more than three thousand Alaska homes causes health problems, but another issue looms even larger:…
-
April 4, 2016Sen. Murkowski opposes hearing on U.S. Supreme Court nominee until new president is elected by The Associated PressAlaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski…
-
President Obama to focus on climate change during a visit to AlaskaBy Monica Gokey, KSKA – AnchoragePresident Obama is visiting Alaska later this month.…
-
Here is the last in KNBA’s 5-part series on Climate Change and Alaska Natives.As we’ll see, the effects of warming temperatures on infrastructure can be…
-
KNBA presents a radio series: Climate Change and Alaska Natives, broadcast December 8-12, 2014 during KNBA Morning News at 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. The…