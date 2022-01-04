-
April 28, 2016Most current oil and gas tax credits in Alaska would be phased out by 2020 under a draft rewrite of legislation pending in the House Rules…
-
Dec. 3, 2015We Are All Related HereJoaqlin Estus, KNBAA Pennsylvania filmmaker had seen the many stories about climate change and looming disasters, and…
-
8/19/15Legislative panel votes to spend $450K to stop Medicaid expansion in courtBy Annie Feidt, APRNA legislative panel has voted to sue Gov. Bill Walker…
-
Proposed state spending for infrastructure down a billion from 10-year averageThe Senate Finance Committee has unveiled a stripped-down, draft rewrite of…
-
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Are federal, state agencies up to the task?Today we’ll hear the fourth in a series of stories about climate change and…
-
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Part ThreeAlaskans have heard a lot about the effects climate change has had on land in the state. But new studies…
-
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Shores bare of sea ice expose Kivalina to fierce fall stormsBy JoaqlinEstusHere’s the first in a series of stories on…
-
BP Alaska announces layoffs of 275 employeesWeeks after Alaskans narrowly defeated a measure to increase oil taxes, BP Alaska has announced it plans to…
-
Yesterday, the National Park Service closed the Denali Park Road at Mile 66 due to flooding and significant rockfall, after torrential rains Wednesday.…
-
A low pressure system bringing widespread steady rain has prompted a flood watch for the Upper Susitna valley and Talkeetna Mountains.As KTOO's Casey…