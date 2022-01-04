-
Former military affairs official McHugh Pierre to handle Republican Senate Majority media strategy after being fired by Gov. Sean ParnellBy Alexandra…
-
Special investigator to be hired to look into claims of misconduct in Alaska National Guard Attorney General Craig Richards is in the process of hiring a…
-
Gov. Bill Walker's pick for Attorney General says he will review litigation over same-sex marriage strictly on is constitutionality. He says he will also…
-
Walker leads with 4,634 more votes than ParnellAlaska Gov. Sean Parnell has conceded in the state's gubernatorial race. He issued a statement Saturday,…
-
Emails describe chaplain's concerns, fears about Alaska National Guard leadershipThe Department of Law has begun releasing records about the Governor's…
-
"Scathing" report leads to Alaska National Guard firingsThree leaders of the Alaska National Guard have been fired from their positions. The removal of…
-
Same-sex marriage legal again in Alaska. The U.S. Supreme Court denied the state a stay that would have halted the issuance of marriage licenses to…
-
Repeal of Alaska's ban on same-sex marriage now goes to U.S. Supreme CourtThe Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a temporary halt to gay marriages…
-
A scathing report into allegations of sexual assault in the Alaska National Guard finds victims lack confidence in leadership, and fear retaliation for…
-
BP is working to assess repairs needed to a leaky North Slope pipeline that sprayed natural gas and water containing crude oil over 27 acres of…