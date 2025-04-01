© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Our Community: April 1, 2025 (no foolin')

KNBA | By Danny Preston
Published April 1, 2025 at 12:17 PM AKDT

In Focus: Perseverance Theatre

Director Frank Henry Kaash Katasse and Development Director/cast member Ben Brown discuss Perseverance Theatre's latest production,The Thanksgiving Play, a satirical spoof about the challenges and opportunities being "woke" presents to a group of theatre professionals as they aspire to make a thoughtful elementary school play about Thanksgiving without getting fired—or worse, cancelled.

The Thanksgiving Play is written by 2020 MacArthur Fellowship playwright, Larissa FastHorse.

Our Community
Danny Preston
Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 40 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program. He is also the station’s music director.
