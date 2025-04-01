Our Community: April 1, 2025 (no foolin')

Director Frank Henry Kaash Katasse and Development Director/cast member Ben Brown discuss Perseverance Theatre's latest production,The Thanksgiving Play, a satirical spoof about the challenges and opportunities being "woke" presents to a group of theatre professionals as they aspire to make a thoughtful elementary school play about Thanksgiving without getting fired—or worse, cancelled.

The Thanksgiving Play is written by 2020 MacArthur Fellowship playwright, Larissa FastHorse.

Perseverance Theatre Ben Brown