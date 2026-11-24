Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, preparations are in high gear at The Salvation Army’s Older Alaskans Program and McKinnell House kitchens. Every year, this dedicated team coordinates a remarkable community effort to prepare, pack, and deliver hundreds of hot, traditional Thanksgiving meals to homebound Elders and vulnerable neighbors throughout Anchorage.

Anchorage City Coordinator and Corps Officer Major Jessyca Carr shares that this Thanksgiving event requires significant planning, alongside the many other community programs and resources The Salvation Army operates throughout the year. Simon Wood, Divisional Corps Assistant, was also present and participated in the moment, showing support for the programs and their impact.

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30 am and again at 12 Noon