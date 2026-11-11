OC: Anchorage Park Foundation

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

The 2026 Parks + Trails Recreation Fair helps residents of all ages and skill levels embrace winter activities. Hosted by the Anchorage Park Foundation, this free event provides the gear resources, expert advice, and trail knowledge needed to explore Anchorage. Anchorage Park Foundation Deputy Director Michelle LeBeau and Outdoor Education Coordinator Amy Craker share the details about the fair and the many ways to discover a new winter activity.

Event Details:



What: 2026 Parks + Trails Recreation Fair

2026 Parks + Trails Recreation Fair When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Where: Kincaid Park Chalet

Kincaid Park Chalet Cost: Free

Free More Info: anchorageparkfoundation.org

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12 Noon