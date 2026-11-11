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OC: Anchorage Park Foundation

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published November 11, 2026 at 2:44 PM AKST
Michelle LeBeau | Amy Craker | Anchorage Park Foundation
Photo | Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Michelle LeBeau | Amy Craker | Anchorage Park Foundation

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

The 2026 Parks + Trails Recreation Fair helps residents of all ages and skill levels embrace winter activities. Hosted by the Anchorage Park Foundation, this free event provides the gear resources, expert advice, and trail knowledge needed to explore Anchorage. Anchorage Park Foundation Deputy Director Michelle LeBeau and Outdoor Education Coordinator Amy Craker share the details about the fair and the many ways to discover a new winter activity.

Event Details:

  • What: 2026 Parks + Trails Recreation Fair
  • When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Where: Kincaid Park Chalet
  • Cost: Free
  • More Info: anchorageparkfoundation.org

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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec