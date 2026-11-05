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OC: Alaska Junior Theater

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published November 5, 2026 at 10:43 AM AKST
Lainie Dreas - Executive Director | Rowan Holmes - Marketing Associate | AKJT
Photo | Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Lainie Dreas - Executive Director | Rowan Holmes - Marketing Associate | AKJT

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Get Ready for a Twist: Inside Alaska Junior Theater’s Next Big Season!

Founded in 1981, Alaska Junior Theater is a nonprofit resident company of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts that has spent decades making live theater fun, educational, and accessible for thousands of kids and families.

For their spectacular 2026–2027 season titled “Once Upon a Twist," Executive Director Lainie Dreas and Marketing Associate Rowan Holmes are revealing the magic behind the curtain. They're sharing how the organization pairs global touring productions with hands-on classroom learning to flip familiar stories completely upside down!

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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec