OC: Alaska Junior Theater

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Get Ready for a Twist: Inside Alaska Junior Theater’s Next Big Season!

Founded in 1981, Alaska Junior Theater is a nonprofit resident company of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts that has spent decades making live theater fun, educational, and accessible for thousands of kids and families.

For their spectacular 2026–2027 season titled “Once Upon a Twist," Executive Director Lainie Dreas and Marketing Associate Rowan Holmes are revealing the magic behind the curtain. They're sharing how the organization pairs global touring productions with hands-on classroom learning to flip familiar stories completely upside down!

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays | 8:30am & 12 Noon