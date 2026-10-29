OC: First Alaskans Institute | Get Out The Native Vote

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Jonas Banta, Civic Engagement Coordinator, and Carissa Larson, Communications Director, lead the non-partisan Get Out The Native Vote initiative for the First Alaskans Institute, mobilizing Alaska Native voters across the state. Through targeted outreach and advocacy, they're aiming to ensure voter turnout translates into long-term policy change and community influence.

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon