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OC: First Alaskans Institute | Get Out The Native Vote

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published October 29, 2026 at 8:54 AM AKDT
Photo | Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Jonas Banta, Civic Engagement Coordinator | Carissa Larson, Communications Director | First Alaskans Institute

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Jonas Banta, Civic Engagement Coordinator, and Carissa Larson, Communications Director, lead the non-partisan Get Out The Native Vote initiative for the First Alaskans Institute, mobilizing Alaska Native voters across the state. Through targeted outreach and advocacy, they're aiming to ensure voter turnout translates into long-term policy change and community influence.

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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec